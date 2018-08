Paraguay telecoms regulator CONATEL has authorized Amateur Radio use of a 60-meter secondary allocation, 5351.5 – 5366.5 kHz, with a maximum power of 25 W EIRP. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Communications Regulatory Agency RAK has also authorized Amateur Radio use of 5351.5 – 5366.5 kHz. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO and The 5 MHz Newsletter via ZP4KFX, CONATEL, and W8GEX; The Daily DX