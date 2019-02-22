Bill Thompson, W2MTA, who headed the ARRL Western New York Section from 1980 until 1999, died on February 16. An ARRL Life Member, he was 87.

Formerly of Newark Valley, New York, Thompson was licensed in 1952. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Conflict and later was employed by IBM in various posts. In 2009, Thompson was honored with ARRL’s Knight Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes notable contributions by a Section Manager to the well-being and vitality of ARRL.

He was a long-time leader and supporter of the National Traffic System, and served as Second Region Net manager and as chair of the NTS Eastern Area Staff. He also held Official Relay Station and Net Manager appointments for several decades in the Western New York Section, and he served as an Assistant Director of the ARRL Atlantic Division. — Thanks to Roanoke Division Director Bud Hippisley, W2RU