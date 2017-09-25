James “Jim” LaPorta, N1CC, of Frankston, Texas, died on September 20. He was 76. He was an ARRL and Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA) Life Member. LaPorta served as QCWA General Manager from March until December 2012.

First licensed in 1956 as KN6SXX, LaPorta joined the US Army after high school and then went to work for the Army as a civilian in 1968 in Texas. While in Texas, he served a president of the Dallas Amateur Radio Club (1970-1972) and was a member of the Richardson Wireless Klub. He also presented ham radio classes, and one of his students was Jim Haynie, W5JBP (SK), who later served as ARRL President.

Attending college full time in the evenings, LaPorta formed the Amateur Radio Society at the University of Texas at Dallas. He graduated in 1977, while working for the US Veterans Administration as its campus representative.

In 1978 and 1979, LaPorta served on the ARRL Headquarters staff. Later he was the Training Supervisor for Product Information at General DataComm for 3 years, before starting a 17-year-long career with Motorola. After retirement, he was an independent insurance representative.

LaPorta’s first love was DX contesting, and during his active contest years as K6SXX, WA0ISO, DL4LA, W5QGZ, and W5LA his stations often performed admirably, even at the QRP level. He was the Single-Operator, Unlimited mixed-mode QRP winner of the 2016 IARU HF Championship was in the Top 10 Single-Operator list (QRP) list for the 2016 ARRL November Sweepstakes (phone).

LaPorta also was very active during the ARRL Centennial QSO Party event in 2014, with one of the higher scores submitted.

Survivors include his wife Linda, NE5LL. — Thanks to QCWA President Ken Oelke, VE6AFO