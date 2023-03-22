Update: Wedneday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:41 PM Eastern Time:



Telephone service was quickly restored at ARRL Headquarters. Incoming and outgoing phone calls are working. Thank you for your understanding.



Wedneday, March 22, 2023 @ 10:00 AM Eastern Time:



ARRL Headquarters is currently experiencing a telephone outage. Incoming and outgoing phone calls have been disrupted. We are currently working with our provider to correct the issue.



Members and prospective members are encouraged to visit the ARRL website to access most services | www.arrl.org. Many program representatives can be reached via email. Visit Contact ARRL for a listing.



Updates will be made as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding.