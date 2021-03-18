The 45th HAM RADIO event in Friedrichshafen, Germany, is still a go for June 25 – 27, but the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) concedes that the COVID-19 pandemic is making planning “exceedingly difficult.” The DARC is the event’s sponsor, while the venue, the Friedrichshafen Fairgrounds (Messe Friedrichshafen) and local authorities have the last word. Planning under way includes appropriate hygienic and physical distancing policies.

“With all those measures in place, HAM RADIO 2021 will obviously be a much smaller and different event than usual,” DARC said. Local authorities will follow the course set by the federal government, but, DARC said, there is slow progress with Germany’s vaccination program and some uncertainty regarding virus mutations, and it’s not clear if and when approval will be given. Visitors from outside Germany may be subject to quarantine or testing, DARC said.

“The safety, health, and comfort of our international visitors is our utmost priority, and hence, we want to advise you to plan your trip to Friedrichshafen bearing in mind that the in-person event still might get cancelled.”

DARC said it’s planning a “state-of-the-art online conference event” in parallel with the arrangements under way for the in-person event. It’s contacting international amateur radio organizations to provide presentations in video or other formats.