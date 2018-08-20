Don Studney, VE7DS, and Keith Witney, VE7KW, will receive the 2017 Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Amateur of the Year Award on September 11 during a meeting of the ORCA DX and Contest Club in British Columbia.

The pair is receiving the award for their work on the VE100VIMY Project, during which special event stations were operated across Canada during 2017, and special event station TM100VIMY was operated at Vimy Ridge in France during commemorative ceremonies. Planning and carrying out the project took more than 6 years.

“Together, Don and Keith made the project happen, a project that involved more than 40,000 amateurs around the world,” RAC said in announcing the co-recipients. — Thanks to RAC President Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA