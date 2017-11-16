Radio amateurs in Colombia have been granted new allocations at 60, 630, and 2200 meters. The new allocations resulted from the efforts of the Liga Colombiana de Radioaficionados (LCRA) — with the support of its “strategic partner” Liga Radio Bogotá (LRB). Access to the new bands will be effective when the Colombian Communications Ministry grants the privileges by administrative act. The new allocations are 135.7-137.8 kHz (2200 meters); 472-479 kHz (630 meters); and 5,351.5-5,366.5 kHz (60 meters).

In Germany, radio amateurs there now have a 60-meter band plus an extended 6-meter band, the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) reports. Amateur radio has been allocated the band 5,351.5-5,366.5 kHz at a maximum power of 15 W EIRP on a secondary basis. This is in accordance with the allocation agreed upon at World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 (WRC 15). In addition, hams now have access to a slightly expanded 6-meter band. The band 50.08-51.0 MHz previously allocated to the amateur radio service on a secondary basis will be expanded to 50.03-51.0 MHz at a maximum 25 W ERP.