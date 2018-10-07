Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) says Tropical Storm Chris (TS Chris) — still meandering off the Carolinas — could threaten the Canadian Maritime Provinces and Newfoundland. The storm is on track for a direct hit on the Maritimes and Newfoundland for late Wednesday, July 11, and early on Friday, July 13, for Newfoundland. RAC Vice President and Community Services Officer Doug Mercer, VO1DM, who is IARU Region 2 Emergency Coordinator, said he was keeping an eye on the storm’s progress.

“Operators are advised to prepare their homes for high winds and rain, and, when able, to monitor local repeaters, the IARU Center of Activity Frequencies, and the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) to provide local information,” he said.

As of 0900 UTC, TS Chris was some 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH. The storm is moving slowly to the northeast at 2 MPH. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is urging interests along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada to monitor the progress of the weather system, which could have some impact along the northern New England coast.