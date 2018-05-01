Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) has announced a new partner with Radioamateur du Québec (RAQI). In October, RAC and RAQI representatives convened to consider how the two organizations could work together for mutual advantage. One area is to combine outgoing QSL bureau efforts.

“In the face of the declining use of QSL cards and increased postal costs, it makes sense for us to work together,” RAC President Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA, said in announcing the collaboration. “We have agreed that the RAC Outgoing QSL Bureau will become the only Outgoing QSL Bureau for Canada. The former RAQI Outgoing Bureau will become a branch of the RAC Outgoing Bureau and will continue to receive cards from RAQI members, sort them and then forward the cards to the RAC Bureau.” The new QSL bureau arrangement went into effect on January 1.

MacDonell also said that RAC will promote outside of Quebec an online Amateur Radio course that RAQI offers. “For Canadians who are working to obtain their Amateur Radio certification, this will make available another method that is particularly useful for those unable to attend courses offered by local clubs.”