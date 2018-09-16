Amateur Radio retailer Radio City, Inc. of Mounds View, Minnesota, has announced it is closing.

“It's been a wonderful 36 years for us at Radio City, and we have decided to retire and close,” owners Dan, KB0XC, and Maline Fish said in a message on the retailer’s website. “We are so thankful for the many years of support and we have enjoyed working you, our customers. The technical, intelligent and polite conversations plus advice have been invigorating, thus making this decision extremely difficult for us.”

The Fishes said they will shut down by year’s end, “or a bit sooner, as we empty our shelves of new and used materials.”

As part of a “final good-bye tour,” Radio City will attend SMARTSFEST in Cologne, Minnesota, on September 22, and Fallfest in Carlton, Minnesota, on September 29. A good-bye party is set for October 6 at the store.

Radio City said it will wrap up service on any items already in the shop but will not accept any additional out-of-warranty repairs. The store no longer will accept additional consignment items. Those not sold must be retrieved during the week of October 13.