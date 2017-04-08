The Radio Club of America (RCA) has recognized several individuals as award recipients and RCA Fellows for 2017. The list includes several radio amateurs. Presentations will take place this fall at the 2017 RCA Banquet and Awards Presentation.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ulrich Rohde, N1UL — For significant achievements and a major body of work accomplished over a lifetime that has advanced the art and science of radio and wireless technology. Rohde was recently announced as the winner of the 2017 W.G. Cady Award, sponsored by the IEEE Ultrasonics, Ferroelectrics, and Frequency Control (UFFC) Society, “for pioneering research, development, and commercialization of signal-generating and processing devices for commercial and scientific applications.”

ARMSTRONG MEDAL: Eli Brookner — For outstanding achievements and lasting contributions to the radio arts and sciences and wireless communications.

SARNOFF CITATION: James Breakall, WA3FET — For exceptional contributions of a technical or non-technical nature to the advancement of electronic communications. The Penn State electrical engineering professor and antenna designer has credited Amateur Radio for his career path.

FRED M. LINK AWARD: Peter J. Madsen, K2PM — For lifetime achievement in land mobile radio communication and for his significant contributions to resolve serious issues affecting repeaters in urban environments.

BARRY GOLDWATER AMATEUR RADIO AWARD: Michael Kalter, W8CI — For unique contributions to the field of Amateur Radio. Kalter, the Dayton Amateur Radio Association Treasurer and Hamvention® spokesperson, was instrumental in Hamvention’s relocation to Xenia, Ohio, this past spring after the 2016 closure of Hara Arena.

RALPH BATCHER MEMORIAL AWARD: Thomas F. Peterson, Jr. — For significant work in preserving the history of radio and electronic communications.

VIVIAN A. CARR AWARD: Mary Ann Weitnauer - For outstanding achievements by a woman in the wireless industry.

JACK POPPELE AWARD: Robert Hobday, N2EVG — For important and long-term contributions to the field of radio broadcasting. Hobday was named an RCA Fellow in 2016.

SPECIAL SERVICES AWARD: Charles Kirmuss, W0CBK — For his many contributions to RCA's Youth Activities Program as a sponsor and volunteer.

FELLOWS

David P. Bart, KB9YPD

Nathan Cohen, W1YW

Brent Finster, K6BEF

Cheryl J. Greathouse

Sean Johnson

James M. Roden, W5JR

Bruce Roloson, W2BDR

Nancy Smith

The annual RCA awards banquet will take place on November 17 in Pittsburgh. Glenn Cannon, formerly of FEMA and a past director of the Pennsylvania Office of Emergency Management, will be the keynote speaker.