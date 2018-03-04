The Radio Club of America (RCA) has announced a new endowment, the Howard (VE2AED) and Micheline (KM6FOH) Rosen Fund, which will be dedicated solely to support RCA operations, the announcement said. The Rosens are long-time RCA members.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to support this club of very special members,” said Howard Rosen. “RCA is a hidden gem!”

According to RCA President Tim Duffy, K3LR, the Rosens were inspired to create this fund after attending the 2017 RCA Awards Banquet in Pittsburgh. “This endowment will make a critical difference in how quickly we progress with our many initiatives for young people, young wireless professionals and those in established careers,” Duffy said. “We encourage any member who is impressed with the operations of the club to make a tax-deductible donation earmarked to sustaining operations. Donations to support our day-to-day operations are critical to our future as an organization.”

For more information, visit the RCA website.