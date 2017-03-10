Radio Oasis proprietor George Politzi, K2ZZ, of Loudonville, New York, died unexpectedly on September 19. He was 65 and had been a radio amateur for nearly 50 years. Politzi’s was a familiar face among the vendors at various hamfests around the eastern US, marketing his company’s antenna products, and he was a regular QST advertiser. Most recently, he attended the New England Division Convention in Massachusetts.

In 2014, he was among the exhibitors at the ARRL National Centennial Convention, to which he donated some antennas. Politzi especially enjoyed DXing and was on the #1 DXCC Honor Roll.

A memorial funeral mass was held on September 28 in Albany, New York. The family has invited memorial donations to the National kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Str, New York, NY 10016 — Thanks to Tom Frenaye, K1KI, and Lee Hatfield Jr, K2HAT