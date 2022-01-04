Follow these steps to sign in and access ARRL features and services: Go to arrl.org and click “Login” which will redirect you to “Register” (please note, even if you have an ARRL account you will need to register).



To register, enter the main e-mail address we have on file and click “Next.” You will be prompted to create a user name and new password. Your password must contain at least eight characters, a number, an uppercase letter, a lowercase letter, and a non-alphanumeric character.



If you receive an e-mail verification one-time password request instead, you will receive an e-mail from Personify Identity Provider. Enter the one-time password, which will default your user name to the e-mail you used and prompt you to enter a new password twice. Click “Next.”



This will log you in to arrl.org, which now allows you to renew, donate, and shop all in one transaction.



If you need help, we’re here for you. Call us Monday – Thursday from 8 am – 7 pm (ET) and on Friday from 8 am – 5 pm (ET) or e-mail us at membership@arrl.org.