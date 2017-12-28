The 69th annual International DX Convention in Visalia, California, takes place April 20-22 at the Visalia Convention Center. The Southern California DX Club (SCDXC) sponsors the 2018 event. Online convention registration opens on January 15 at 1700 UTC. The Saturday banquet program will be on the 3Y0Z DXpedition to Bouvet Island. Convention co-chairs are Cathy Gardenias, K6VC, and Kris Jacob, KC6TOD. E-mail for more information.