Registration has opened for the 70th meeting of the International DX Convention (IDXC). The gathering will take place April 12 – 14 at the Convention Center in Visalia, California.

The convention will include Contest Academy training, seminars, keynote presentations, contest and DX forums, and dinners. DXCC QSL card checking will be available. Some three dozen exhibitors will attend. More than 700 avid DXers and contesters looking to improve their skills and reconnect with their peers are expected to attend. — Thanks to John Miller, K6MM, and Rich Seifert, KE1B