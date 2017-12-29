Beginning with the 1400 UTC fast code practice transmission on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, W1AW will add 6 meters — specifically 50.350 MHz — to its regular CW code practice, and CW, digital and phone bulletin transmission schedule. In addition to providing regularly scheduled transmissions on 6 meters, another goal is to act as a beacon on 6 meters, especially from the Northeast US.

Signal reports will be welcome. A web page that will allow listeners to provide signal reports will be made available after the start date. Reports may also be e-mailed to W1AW.