The Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) believes that Amateur Radio innovation is alive and well. “Amateur research and innovation is far from over; indeed, we may well be at the dawn of its greatest era,” the UK’s International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society concluded in an RSGB 2022 strategy narrative posted on its website.

“In an age where the costs of commercial equipment can be as little as [about $25] for a new and capable VHF/UHF FM handheld, some may wonder if the incentive to experiment and construct may have withered,” RSGB observed. “However, the sheer variety and low cost of equipment, sophisticated parts, free software, and the advent of SDR [(software-defined radio) have] created unprecedented opportunities for those inclined to dabble, hack, and innovate. Across all our bands, we have already witnessed the rise in digital modes, software, and advanced equipment.”

RSGB said such innovation forms a key element of its case at World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC 2019) favoring a “harmonized” 6-meter amateur allocation in IARU Region 1.