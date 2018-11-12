Sweden’s Alexanderson alternator station SAQ has planned a Christmas Eve transmission on 17.2 kHz. The transmitter will be tuned up starting at around 0730 UTC, and a message will be transmitted at 0800 UTC. The 200 kW Alexanderson alternator is an electromechanical transmitter dating back to 1924.

The event will be streamed live on the Alexanderson site YouTube Channel. Listener reports are invited via email or direct to Radiostationen Grimeton 72, SE-432 98 Grimeton, Sweden. Amateur Radio station SK6SAQ will be active on Christmas Eve on 7,035 and 14,035 kHz on CW, or on 3,755 kHz on SSB. Two stations will be on the air most of the time.