SAQ, the old Alexanderson alternator transmitter at the World Heritage Grimeton Radio Station in Sweden, received 321 listener reports in response to its three 17.2 kHz transmissions on Alexanderson Day, July 1.

A video of the transmissions is available on YouTube. SAQ said five reports indicated that SAQ was not heard. A summary of listener reports and a map of listener reports have been posted. Amateur Radio Station SK6SAQ was active on CW and SSB during the event.

This summer’s transmissions were the first Alexanderson Day transmissions since 2016. Last July, the event was cancelled due to ongoing maintenance work.