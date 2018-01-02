The winter/spring term of the twice-yearly School Club Roundup (SCR) takes place Monday through Friday, February 12-16. The objective is for school radio clubs at the elementary, middle, high school, and college levels to exchange information in a competitive context.

Non-school clubs and individuals are encouraged to participate.

The SCR is sponsored by ARRL, its Hudson Division Education Task Force, and the Long Island Mobile Amateur Radio Club (LIMARC) to foster contacts with and among school radio clubs.

Award certificates will be issued to top-scoring schools at each entry level and to non-school clubs, and individuals.

Subscribe to the SCR List for updates.