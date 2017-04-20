From the International DX Convention in Visalia California comes word that DXer and Tromelin 2014 team leader Sebastien “Seb” Poulenard, F5UFX, is the recipient of the Intrepid Spirit Award, sponsored by the Intrepid-DX Group.

“This award is to recognize Sebastien’s outstanding efforts to activate Juan de Nova Island as FT4JA and Tromelin Island as FT4TA,” said Intrepid-DX Group Founder and Vice President Paul Ewing, N6PSE. “Sebastien and his teams are largely responsible for fulfilling the need for these rare and difficult entities. We recognize Sebastien’s unselfish acts to activate these challenging and much needed entities on behalf of a grateful global DX community. We acknowledge Sebastien’s pursuit of operating excellence in assembling the best operators available for these important activations.”

The award, to be presented on April 21 at Visalia, commemorates James McLaughlin, T6AF, who was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in April 2011.

“The award is intended to recognize and honor those individuals or teams that boldly activate rare entities where their own personal safety is secondary to their pursuit of providing contacts to the DX community,” Ewing said. “While we do not encourage DXers to go into harm’s way, we recognize that circumstances sometimes require that and we recognize those Intrepid Dxers with the Intrepid Spirit Award.”