ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has reported that the nomination period for the 2026 summer season election cycle concluded on Friday, June 5.

There will be one balloted election this summer in Southern Florida. ARRL members in the Southern Florida Section will receive ballots and candidate information via postal mail in July. Daniel Fisher, AI4GK, and incumbent Barry Porter, KB1PA, are the candidates running for a new term of office that starts October 1, 2026.

Eastern Pennsylvania now has a new Section Manager. Matthew Butch, KV3JGB, of Coatesville, was the only nominee to submit a petition during the re-solicitation period for nominations. Because the Section Manager position has been vacant since late January, ARRL appointed Butch to start his term of office early, on June 8.

Puerto Rico will have a new Section Manager starting on October 1, 2026. Osvaldo Soler, KP3N, of Carolina, was declared elected since he was the only nominee. He will follow the term of office being completed by Carmen Greene Rodriguez, KP4QVQ, who has been Section Manager since October 2024.

The following incumbent Section Managers did not face opposition and were declared elected for their upcoming new terms of office beginning October 1, 2026: Douglas Sharafanowich, WA1SFH, Connecticut; Don Lynn, ND7L, Idaho; Ralph Fettig, NØRDF, North Dakota; Bret Stemen, KD8SCL, Ohio; Mark Kleine, N5HZR, Oklahoma; Heather Flewelling, AH7RF, Pacific; Scott Bauer, W2LC, Western New York.