Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced that five schools and two organizations have advanced to the next stage of planning to host Amateur Radio contacts with the ISS in the first half of next year. A review team of teachers from the ARISS-US Education Committee selected proposals, moving the process into phase 2.

“ARISS’s primary goal is to engage people in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities, and involve them in pursuits related to space exploration, Amateur Radio, communications, and associated areas of study and career options,” the ARISS announcement said.

The schools and organizations are Faith Christian Academy, Orlando, Florida; Hidden Oaks Middle School, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Huntington High School, Huntington, Texas; Moriah Central School, Port Henry, New York; NIH-National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences Children’s Inn, Bethesda, Maryland; Park County Public Library with Boys & Girls Club of the High Rockies, Fairplay, Colorado, and Pembroke Junior Senior High School, Corfu, New York.

ARISS anticipates that NASA will be able to provide scheduling opportunities for these US host organizations. The candidates must now complete an equipment plan that demonstrates the ability to carry out the ham radio contact. Once equipment plans have been approved by the ARISS technical team, finalists will be scheduled as their availability and flexibility match up with the scheduling opportunities.

With the help of Amateur Radio club volunteers ARISS coordination, ISS crew members speak directly via Amateur Radio with audiences in a variety of public forums such as school assemblies, science centers and museums, Scout gatherings, and space camps.

ARISS is a cooperative venture of the ARRL, AMSAT, and NASA in the US, and other international space agencies and Amateur Radio organizations.