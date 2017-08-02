Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14. There’s still time to find your loved ones the perfect gift. Buy your Valentine’s Day gifts at AmazonSmile, and Amazon will make a donation to ARRL!

This helps the League to extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership.

Amazon has a large variety of gifts that are perfect for Valentine's Day, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Bookmark ARRL’s link and support Amateur Radio and ARRL every time you shop. You shop. Amazon gives.

New to AmazonSmile? AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you already know, with the same products, prices and service. Visit AmazonSmile and log in to your Amazon account, or, if you’re new to Amazon, create an account.