Cosmonauts on the International Space Station will transmit slow-scan television (SSTV) images on April 1 – 2 as part of its International MAI-75 experiment, aimed at combining the efforts of universities and radio amateurs in Russia and the US to develop technology and technical tools that enable students to communicate and collaborate with cosmonauts and astronauts.

SSTV images will be transmitted on 145.800 MHz using a Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver. It’s expected that images will be transmitted using the PD-120 SSTV format. Transmissions are scheduled on both days from about 1400 to about 1900 UTC. Listen to the ISS when it is over Russia using the R4UAB WebSDR — Thanks to R4UAB