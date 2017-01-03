Sometime between 2300 UTC on March 1 and 0030 UTC on March 2, certain ARRL website services will be offline briefly for maintenance. The actual outage is anticipated to last only 15 or 20 minutes. It will interrupt Internet access at ARRL Headquarters, including e-mail and Logbook of The World (LoTW).

While the website itself will not be offline, certain services that require connection to resources at ARRL Headquarters will be unavailable while the maintenance is underway. These include the online membership application and e-store, credit card processing, and reflectors.

We apologize for any inconvenience.