South Africa telecommunications regulator Indepdent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has included a shared 100 kHz wide band at 5 MHz (60 meters) of 5,350 to 5,450 kHz in its just-published National Radio Frequency Plan 2018, at a maximum power of 15 W EIRP. The band is being made available on a non-interference basis. In addition, ICASA allocated a single channel at 5,290 kHz for the 5 MHz propagation research project. The National Radio Frequency Plan 2018 is a nearly 300-page document that covers the entire radio frequency spectrum. South African Radio League (SARL) President Nico van Rensburg, ZS6QL, said the SARL had worked with ICASA to get the new allocation.

“Clearly, our persistent interaction with ICASA has paid dividends,” he commented. “This is, however, not the end of the road as, in the new band plan, power on 5 MHz is restricted to the WRC-15 agreement of 15 W EIRP. Continue to use 5,290 kHz for WSPR and await the announcement of the 60-meter band plan before operating on the new allocation.”

The channel of 5,290 kHz has been allocated for WSPR beacons deployed in the SARL Propagation Research project. Due to licensing issues, the SARL has kept low key on the 5,290 kHz beacon project.

“We now can go full steam ahead,” SARL Regulatory Manager Hans van de Groenendaal, ZS6AKV, said. “There are no longer any restrictions, and no application for use of the 60-meter band is required.” — Thanks to SARL and to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, editor of The 5 MHz Newsletter