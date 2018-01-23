The 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE) will take place March 8-11 at the Pasadena Convention Center. SCaLE began hosting Amateur Radio presentations in 2015, and this year’s SCaLE will include Special Event statin N6S, staffed by members of the Ventura County Amateur Radio Society (VCARS), who will answer questions about Amateur Radio and how it relates to Linux and the open-source community.

The Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network (AREDN) will demonstrate and answer questions about Amateur Radio mesh networking. AREDN writes firmware to move wireless access points into the Amateur Radio portions of the 2.4-, 3.4-, and 5.8-GHZ bands. Images from an AREDN camera recently provided live images from the Thomas Fire in California.

Presenters include Orv Beach, KB6I, “Linux and the Ham Radio Internet;” Kate Hutton, K6HTN, “Amateur Radio Messaging, alive and well in the 21st Century;” Ben Kuo, AI6YR, “How Social Media, the Internet, and Ham Radio saved the day after Hurricane Maria in Dominica,” and Stu Sheldon, AG6AG, “I just got my Amateur Radio License, Now what?” — Thanks to Vern Potter, W6NCT