The SouthWest Ohio DX Association (SWODXA) has announced that Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, will keynote its 32nd annual DX Dinner®, held in conjunction with the 2017 Dayton Hamvention®. Her topic will be “Experiencing the Hobby of a Lifetime.”

A student at Kettering University majoring in mechanical engineering and engineering physics, she was a member of the 2016 Dave Kalter Memorial Youth DX Adventure (YDXA), which operated from the island of Saba in August 2016.

The DX Dinner will be held on Friday, May 19, at the Dayton Marriott, 1414 S. Patterson Boulevard, starting with a social hour at 5:30 PM.

For more information and to order dinner tickets, visit the SWODXA events webpage. Follow SWODXA on Twitter (@SWODXA).