To mark the 50th anniversary of the first France-to-US EME (moonbounce) contact, special call signs TM8DO (for F8DO) and TM1BF (for F6BEG, then F1BF) will be on the air from February 4 until February 11 on 2-meter and 70-centimeter 144 MHz EME using JT65.

The original contact was between Marius Cousin, F8DO, in Dracé, France, and Bill Conkel, W6DNG, in Long Beach, California, on January 27, 1967. TM8DO will be on 2 meters (144.21 MHz) and 70 centimeters (432.060 MHz), and TM1BF will operate on 2 meters (144.128 MHz). Stations will transmit in sequence.

Real-time information and skeds may be arranged via the N0UK (A) and (B) or HB9Q chatrooms.