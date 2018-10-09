WA2NYC is on the air to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and remember the 2,900 people who died as a result.

WA2NYC will be on the air until September 12 on 7.200, 14.265, 21.350, and 28.450 MHz, as well as DSTAR REF020C. The log will be posted to Logbook of The World (LoTW) or submit QSLs with SASE to WA2NYC, Wireless Association of New York City, 233 Wolverine St., Staten Island, NY 10306-1746, or via the QSL Bureau.