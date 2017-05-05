The semiannual Radio Club of America (RCA) QSO Party will be on the air on Saturday, May 6. “Although sunspots are off their peak, we still expect plenty of QSOs,” said RCA,” RCA President Tim Duffy, K3LR, said. “Come join the fun and contact other club hams and the club’s station, W2RCA.

The QSO party is open to all, RCA members or non-members.” Activity begins at 1600 UTC and continues until Sunday, May 7, at 0400 UTC.

Suggested frequencies: 28.357, 21.307, 14.267, 7.207, and 3.867 MHz. The operators of W2RCA will concentrate their operation at :15 and :45 each hour.