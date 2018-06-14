Sweden’s World Heritage Grimeton Radio Station SAQ Alexanderson alternator will be on the air on July 1 on 17.2 kHz for its annual Alexanderson Day transmission. Three transmissions are scheduled: Startup/tuning at 0815 UTC, message transmission at 0845 UTC; startup/tuning at 1015 UTC, message transmission at 1045 UTC, and startup/tuning at 1215 UTC, message transmission at 1245 UTC. All three transmission events will be available via YouTube.

Amateur Radio Station SK6SAQ will be active on CW (7.035 MHz or 14.035 MHz) or SSB (3.755 MHz), with two operating positions planned. Send reports to SAQ and SK6SAQ via email or the bureau. The World Heritage Grimeton Radio station site will be open to the public on Alexanderson Day.