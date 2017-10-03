Fourteen-year-old Mason Matrazzo, KM4SII, of Clemmons, North Carolina, will be on the air from Iceland as TF/KM4SII, March 13-19. Activity will be on 40, 20, and 17 meters, SSB only. Mason, who will be operating with a portable setup, is calling it his “Buddistick™ DXpedition to Iceland.”

He said on his TF/KM4SII page on QRZ.com page that most operation will be from the village of Vík, at the southernmost tip of Iceland, although he anticipates possible operation from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, “if I am able to find a location to set up the vertical.” If he attracts a pileup, he may operate split.

“Even if I am very weak on your end, please try and give me a call anyway,” he said. “I will probably hear you better than you can hear me.”

He will accept QSL cards to his home address and hopes to upload logs to Logbook of The World (LoTW) and ClubLog, and “maybe QRZ.” He expects to have Internet/e-mail access while in Iceland and will post any updates to his TF/KM4SII page on QRZ.com