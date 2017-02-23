The Cedar Creek Amateur Radio Club in Athens, Texas, has purchased and distributed copies of Ham Radio for Dummies by ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX, to area schools and libraries. The book now is in its second edition.

Financed in part by a grant from LDG Electronics, the club determined to place a copy of the book in nearly every school and public library in the tri-county area around Athens. Club member and former teacher Glenn Hughes, KF5CTG, took on the task of distributing the copies, visiting with librarians and school administrators as he made the rounds.

The activity caught the attention of The Athens Review, which published an article about it on February 15.