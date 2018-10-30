The 13th Annual ARRL On-Line Auction October 19 – 26 took in more than $22,000. In addition to hundreds of browsers, the auction saw 214 individual bidders vying for QST “Product Review” equipment, vintage publications, one-of-a-kind finds, and the ever popular “mystery junque boxes” from the ARRL Lab. Also receiving many bids were “Last Man Standing” KAØXTT QSL cards autographed by Tim Allen. A total of 1,084 bids were recorded.

Proceeds from the yearly auction benefit ARRL education programs. These include activities to license new hams, strengthen Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) training, offer continuing technical and operating education, and create instructional materials.

Always the most popular auction items, QST “Product Review” equipment was in high demand. The premier item turned out to be the Apache Labs ANAN-8000DLE HF and 6-Meter SDR Transceiver, which drew a winning bid of $3,200. In second-place was the ICOM IC-R8600 Communications Receiver, which brought in $2,100. The Yaesu FT-991A HF/VHF/UHF Transceiver drew a final bid of $1,060.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the donors who provided such a diverse mix of items, and we look forward to our 14th auction in 2019,” said ARRL Advertising Sales Manager Janet Rocco, W1JLR.