The 2017-2018 edition (46th ed) of the ARRL Repeater Directory®, introduced in April, has sold out. Some ARRL publication dealers and online resellers may have remaining copies of the current edition, which was the first edition to use data supplied from “crowdsourcing” technology. Crowdsourcing is a means of using data gathered from public resources. Data for the Repeater Directory was supplied by ARRL partner RFinder, the creator of a web- and app-based directory of Amateur Radio repeaters worldwide. RFinder’s data is provided by users, repeater owners, and volunteer frequency coordinators.

“This is a great milestone for the Repeater Directory,” said ARRL Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. “We know users still value having a printed, portable copy of the directory in-hand, and we’ve given them a better and more complete snap shot of the repeaters that are on the air.”

The 2017-2018 edition has 31,000+ listings — 10,000 more than the previous edition. Produced annually, The ARRL Repeater Directory® includes listings for Amateur Radio repeaters throughout the US and Canada, organized by state/province, city, and operating mode. Analog and digital repeater systems are included: FM, FUSION, D-STAR, DMR, NXDN, and P25 systems. The next edition will be introduced in 2018 (no additional details at this time).

An annual subscription to RFinder provides immediate access to its worldwide database of repeater frequencies and related data.