Distribution and posting of the Thursday, April 26, edition of The ARRL Letter will be delayed, due to technical issues. We apologize for any inconvenience.

ARRL hopes to distribute and post the newsletter on Friday, April 27. The ARRL Letter offers a weekly summary of essential news of interest to active amateurs that is available in advance of publication in QST, and it is available free to ARRL members. (Log onto the ARRL website, click “Edit your Profile,” and then “Edit Email Subscriptions.)