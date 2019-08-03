The 2019 Dave Kalter Youth DX Adventure (YDXA) will return to the PJ2T station in Curacao this summer, with Uli Thielke, DL8OBQ, hosting. The trip is set for July 14 – 19.

The application for three youth and accompanying parent(s) is now open. Jim Storms, AB8YK, will serve as the team leader. “At this time there does not appear to be any issues with the situation in Venezuela,” a statement on the YDXA website said. “Curacao is over 40 miles away over open ocean to the north and has been unaffected. We will keep an eye on the situation.”

Last summer, the YDXA team operated as PJ2Y from Curacao and logged nearly 6,300 contacts.