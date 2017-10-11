The December edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

● See the 2017 ARRL Field Day results.

● Build a microprocessor-controlled antenna rotator.

● Learn how weather might be a factor in 6-meter sporadic-E band openings.

● Read the preliminary results of Amateur Radio tests during the 2017 solar eclipse.

● See the video overview of the Yaesu FT-25R 2-meter handheld transceiver.

