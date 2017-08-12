The January edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

● Build the Pine Board Project.

● Try a low-distortion digital audio oscillator.

● Join the FT8 revolution.

● Repurpose your station for satellite operating.

…and much more!

Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See our video overview of the QRPme Rexwood 1000W receiver kit.

Every issue of QST is filled with the news and features you need to keep active in Amateur Radio.