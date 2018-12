Listen to the new episode of ARRL Audio News on your iOS or Android podcast app, or online at http://www.blubrry.com/arrlaudionews/. Audio News is also retransmitted on a number of FM repeaters. Click here and then scroll down to see the list.

Please note that the December 14th edition of Audio News will be our last for this year. Audio News will resume on January 4, 2019.