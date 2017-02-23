The March/April 2017 issue of QEX will be arriving at mailboxes soon. In this issue . . .

• David M. Drumheller, K3WQ, explains how to model antennas made from angle stock, wires cages, tape measures and other unconventional conductors.

• Rick Peterson, WA6NUT, shows how FDMA technology can be used for new sound card modes.

• Brian Machesney, K1LI, and Tony Brock-Fisher, K1KP, use polar modulation to to implement a “linear amplifier”.

And much more!




