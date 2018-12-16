The Radio Club of America (RCA) has announces the appointment of ARRL West Gulf Division Vice Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, as Vice President and Co-Counsel. Stratton will coordinate duties with current Vice President and Counsel Chester “Barney” Scholl Jr. A specialist in civil litigation, Stratton holds a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and is a graduate of the University of Texas Law School.