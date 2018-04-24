For the second year, the Barry Amateur Radio Society (BARS) of South Wales in the UK has gained permission to operate within the Royal Mint, and regulator Ofcom has granted the call sign GB4RME (“Royal Mint Experience”).

The theme of the June 1 – 2 event is “Covert Radio as used in World War II.” At the same time, The Royal Mint will release a new 10-penny coin bearing a James Bond 007 theme.

“They asked for our support in setting up a World War II covert radio display in keeping with James Bond exploits in the movies,” said ARRL Member Glyn Jones, GW0ANA. “Shame we can only ‘play with our toys’ for 2 days, but the mint is a very busy place, pressing coins and awards for around 82 countries, 24 hours a day.” The building’s lead roof “RF killer” and razor-wire “Faraday cage,” plus electronic alarms, give the radio amateurs “loads of technical problems to overcome,” Jones said.

GB4RME will operate on SSB, CW, digital modes, and satellite. QSL via GW0ANA with SAE. Logs will be uploaded to Logbook of The World.