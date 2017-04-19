The deadline is May 16 to purchase tickets for the 11th annual joint TAPR/AMSAT Banquet, set for May 19 in conjunction with Hamvention. Tickets ($35) will not be sold at Hamvention, and ticket pick-up will not be available at the AMSAT booth.

A list of tickets purchased online will be maintained, with check-in at the door.

The Banquet will take place at the Kohler Presidential Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, Ohio, with a social hour beginning at 6:30 PM and the buffet dinner served at 7.

Banquet speaker Carl Laufer will discuss “The World of Low Cost Software Defined Radio.”