Anyone who managed to make a “Clean Sweep” by working all 83 ARRL/RAC sections during the 2016 ARRL November Sweepstakes may commemorate their accomplishment by purchasing a 2016 November Sweepstakes “Clean Sweep” mug. Awards are based on claimed scores. Keepsake mugs are $15 each, (including postage and handling). In addition, participation pins are available to operators who completed at least 100 Sweepstakes contacts. Pins include the year and mode and have become a popular SS tradition. Pins also are based on claimed scores, and each is $8, including postage and handling. When you order, indicate CW or SSB.

Order mugs and pins separately. In either case, if you submitted your log electronically, accompany your check for payment with a paper copy of the first page of your Cabrillo log, indicating how many mugs or pins you are ordering. If you logged on paper, accompany your check for payment with a note to the top of your summary sheet, indicating how many mugs or pins you are ordering.

Send orders to “Clean Sweep Mugs” or “Sweepstakes Pins” (whichever applies) to ARRL Contest Branch, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111.

Mugs and pins will be shipped after all entries have been processed and logs verified (approximately April 2017). This helps ARRL to keep costs down and avoid inventory issues. As a non-profit organization, we need to minimize expenses.

Supplies are limited. Orders for mugs and pins must be received by January 31, 2017.