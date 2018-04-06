The 18th USA Championships of Amateur Radio Direction Finding (ARDF) will take place June 13-17 near Truckee, California, some 30 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada. The competition sites are at about 6,300 feet elevation near Donner Summit.

An unofficial practice day will take place on June 13. The opening day will be devoted to foxoring, a combination of radio direction finding and classic orienteering. The morning of Friday, June 15, will be the sprint event, followed by a model event for equipment testing and a competitor briefing. Classic 2-meter and 80-meter competitions will take place Saturday and Sunday, respectively. These sites have not been used for any previous ARDF competitions.

Course designer is Bob Cooley, KF6VSE, and Meet Director is Jay Hennigan, WB6RDV, past USA ARDF Championships medalists.

More information is available. — Thanks to ARRL ARDF Coordinator Joe Moell, K0OV