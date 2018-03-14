Martin Walter, V51W, near Omaruru, Namibia, has spent the past 2 decades improving his station, which likely accounts for his V55V station’s increasingly better signal.

After trying all possible antenna systems, he is convinced that his wire rhombic antennas are the best choice. He uses three of them; two that are 160 meters on each leg to the US and Europe, and one with 80-meter legs, also aimed at Europe. Their gain depends on the band and can top 10 dB.

V55V was used for countless contest and DXpedition activities during the past years, but now, Walter is planning to shut down the station and move back to Germany.

Rudi Klos, DK7PE, has posted a video tour of antenna installation at V55V on YouTube. — Thanks to Rudi Klos, DK7PE